Now is the perfect time to check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Fire officials are reminding people that now is the time to check the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

The Firefighters Association of the State of New York says if you have sealed, non-removable batteries, you should test the alarms to see if they are functional, and check their expiration dates.

Firefighters also recommend having a smoke detector in every bedroom and changing the batteries twice a year.

The perfect time to keep that schedule is at the beginning and at the end of Daylight Saving Time.

The American Red Cross of Western New York has an annual campaign to raise awareness and education about fire safety.