BUFFALO, N.Y. - Changes are being made to the Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation plan for 201 Ellicott Street in Buffalo, the company announced on Thursday.

In a news release, the company announced the following...

The project has shifted from a retail/residential/office/underground parking focus, toward a more refined concept that encompasses the fresh food market/grocery, flexible hardscape to accommodate market parking and small events, substantial affordable housing, and the creation of greenspace.

Ciminelli now plans 201 one and two bedroom units on the site with rates starting at $660 (one bedroom) and $790 (two bedroom) per month.

The original plan included a grocery store on site, but the revisions now state there will be a "space for a fresh food market/grocery with adjacent flexible hardscape and appropriate parking to support store operations, seating, and other small on-site event/delivery." Originally, Tops Markets was going to put an Orchard Fresh store at the site.

© 2018 WGRZ