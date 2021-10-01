Chautauqua Mall to hold donation drive to support Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Items will be collected for the Transitions Supportive Housing Program in Jamestown.

LAKEWOOD, N.Y. — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. To help those who've been the victim of abuse, the Chautauqua County Mall and YWCA are holding a donation drive throughout the month.

Shoppers are asked to drop off items such as shampoo, conditioner, body wash, toothpaste and tissues, as well as clothing for women and children. All donations will be turned over to the Transitions Supportive Housing Program in Jamestown. You can also find a suggested donation list here.

Items can be dropped off in a designated bin just inside the main entrance between Old Navy and Planet Fitness.