Chautauqua Mall offers Halloween events for families, pet owners

The Chautauqua Mall is holding "Howl-o-ween" and a "Candy Crawl" on Saturday.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — With Halloween looking different this year due to the pandemic, families and pet owners are looking for activities to do and places to show off the costumes they've worked hard on.

The Chautauqua Mall is hosting two events on Saturday: "Howl-o-ween" and a "Candy Crawl."

Howl-o-ween will run from noon to 4 p.m. and will be the first time the mall offers an event that allows dog owners to bring their pet shopping with them. Howl-o-ween will also offer play areas, treat bags, and a pet costume parade.

If you don't have a dog already, The Humane Society of Chautauqua will be there with furry friends who are up for adoption. The mall requires dogs stay on a leash.

The Candy Crawl will go from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The mall says things will be different this year, with the trick-or-treating being socially distanced.

To participate, families should register online before arriving, and will have a set time to show up and receive their bag. At the time this article was written, only one time slot still remained open and the other slots were sold out.