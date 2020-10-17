Chautauqua Mall hosting Fall Community Day

The event is a socially-distanced way for families to celebrate the season.

LAKEWOOD, N.Y. — On Saturday afternoon the Chautauqua Mall will host a Fall Community Day so families can have a fun, socially-distanced way to celebrate the new season.

The Fall Community Day features a drive-thru area where guests can stay in their vehicle while they interact with costumed characters and get treats. There will also be a tent that has live music, activities and other forms of entertainment. The event will also spotlight many community organizations.

"With all of the unique challenges that we have faced this year, Chautauqua Mall is excited to provide an opportunity to come together to enjoy the fall season through Fall Community Day," said Julie Bihler, general manager at Chautauqua Mall. "We are passionate about serving as a gathering space for our community, and now more than ever, we are proud to be a place where families, friends, and the community can safely connect with each other."

The free event starts Saturday at noon in the parking lot near the former Ruby Tuesday's location. The Community Day will wrap up around 4 p.m.