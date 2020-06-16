Chautauqua currently in the lead for 'Best Small Town Cultural Scene' travel award

Chautauqua, New York is one of 20 nominees for the award, and is currently leading with voting being just over halfway over.

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. — Voting for the USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Award for the category of “Best Small Town Cultural Scene" is underway, and one Western New York town is taking the lead.

USA Today’s 10Best experts describe Chautauqua as "a double threat – stunning scenery and a thriving cultural scene, thanks in large part to the celebrated Chautauqua Institution, a summer center for the arts, spiritual growth and recreation."

"We see this as a wonderful opportunity to continue to bring awareness to all the wonderful attractions visitors can experience in Chautauqua County,” said Emily Morris, vice president of marketing and communications at Chautauqua Institution in a released statement.

Chautuaqua County has been in the news a few times this year for awards.

Fredonia recently won season five of Small Business Revolution. The National Comedy Center also had a USA Today 10Best first-place finish for Best New Museum.

“Chautauqua Institution is appreciative of a renewed spotlight on our work, which offers platforms for diverse and significant voices, and uplifts that which exemplifies the best in human values. We’re excited by the thought of what a new audience who hears of us from the USA Today 10Best contest might contribute to this mission," Morris added.