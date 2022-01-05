Chautauqua County woman sentenced for stealing thousands from health care agency

The US Attorney's office says the thefts occurred while Raynor was working as the business manager for Compassion at Home, Inc. Assistant US Attorneys Russell Ippolito and John Fabian say Raynor opened an account with a payroll and processing service and used accounting software to divert money from the business bank account into the one she controlled. She also disguised the entries to make it appear the payments were being made to other businesses or Compassion at Home workers.