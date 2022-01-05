Chautauqua County woman sentenced for stealing thousands from health care agency

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Chautauqua County woman will be spending the next 18 months behind bars for stealing nearly $800,000 from a health care agency.
Alicia Raynor, 44, of Westfield, was convicted of wire fraud and filing a false tax return.
The US Attorney's office says the thefts occurred while Raynor was working as the business manager for Compassion at Home, Inc. Assistant US Attorneys Russell Ippolito and John Fabian say Raynor opened an account with a payroll and processing service and used accounting software to divert money from the business bank account into the one she controlled. She also disguised the entries to make it appear the payments were being made to other businesses or Compassion at Home workers.
The office adds that between August 2014 and June 2016, she fraudulently diverted approximately $239,000 from the company's bank account and failed to report over $1 million in payments from Compassion at Home on her tax returns for the years 2013 through 2016.
In addition to the jail time, US District Court Judge John Sinatra ordered Raynor to pay restitution totaling $799,625.27.