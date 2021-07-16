Chautauqua County warns drivers to expect road closures from flooding

Chautauqua County is seeing unusual flooding this summer, which is causing damage.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — Chautauqua County Department of Public Facilities are warning drivers to be aware of possible flooding and road closures over the next 48 hours.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for areas of Chautauqua County until 6 p.m. Friday, and for southern Chautauqua County until 7:30 p.m. Up to 4 inches of rain is expected for the area. There will likely be more weather alerts later Friday evening and Saturday.

Bemus Shore Acres along Bemus Point on Friday evening was asked to evacuate. County fire officials are going door-to-door in an effort to evacuate people.

The forecast for rain all day Saturday could make roads worse over time.

Chautauqua County Department of Public Facilities Director Brad Bentley says drivers should expect some temporary road closures over the next two days.

“County roads have seen an increase in flooded roads with the persistent and continued rains in July, which is causing an unusual amount of damage to our infrastructure,” Bentley said.