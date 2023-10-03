x
extended State of Emergency for Chautauqua County

The existing State of Emergency order in Chautauqua County is now being extended.
Immigrants from Venezuela are reflected in a marble wall while taking shelter at a Chicago Police Department station on Monday, May 1, 2023.

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. — The New York Chautauqua County Office of the County Executive has extended the Local State of Emergency Order in response to the migrant crisis in New York state. 

The order blocks New York City's program to migrate unsustainable people 

County Executive Paul M. Wendel, Jr. and County Attorney Patrick J. Slagle signed off on the Chautauqua County Sustainable Migration Protocol Emergency Order No.1 early this week.

The order will only be active for five days during the local state of emergency, unless revised or revoked, but will not go longer than five dayy.

    

