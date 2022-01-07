Chautauqua County state, county courts go virtual Friday due to the weather

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — The latest winter blast to hit Chautauqua County is forcing state and county courts in Mayville to operate virtually on Friday.
A spokesperson for the Eighth Judicial District says all employees and judges will work remotely as needed. Emergency matters will be handled virtually, as well as non-essential matters.
Jamestown and Dunkirk city courts will be operating as usual.
This announcement comes as a Lake Effect Snow Warning was put into effect early Friday morning for both Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. The warning is expected to remain in effect until 7 a.m. Saturday.
According to Storm Team 2, lake effect snow showers will bring 4 to 8 inches of snow to the region, with the higher totals found in Chautauqua County leading to dangerous road conditions with snow covered roads and reduced visibility from blowing snow.