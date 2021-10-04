Chautauqua County Sheriff's to search Rails-to-Trails system in connection to discovered remains

The Sheriff's office is asking the public to avoid the area throughout the day Monday.

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — The search continues for clues regarded the discovery of two sets of human remains last week in the Town of Portland.

In a Facebook post, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's office says it will be conducting a general search of the Rails-to-Trails system throughout the county Monday.

The office is asking the public to avoid the area throughout the day. An update will be posted once the search is complete.

The remains of two bodies were found days apart and just 10 yards from each other in the Rails to Trails area off Woleben Road.