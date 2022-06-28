Chautauqua County Sheriff's office warning public of possible scam

Office has gotten reports of people getting random texts from a local bank asking them to click on a link.

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's office wants the public to be aware of a possible scam making the rounds.

The office has gotten reports of people getting random texts from a local bank asking them to click on a web link, similar to a link sent when you change your account status. When the person clicks on the link, it takes them to a fictitious banking web site asking for personal information.