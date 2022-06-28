Chautauqua County Sheriff's office warning public of possible scam

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's office wants the public to be aware of a possible scam making the rounds.
The office has gotten reports of people getting random texts from a local bank asking them to click on a web link, similar to a link sent when you change your account status. When the person clicks on the link, it takes them to a fictitious banking web site asking for personal information.
The Sheriff's Office reminds everyone to be very cautious when responding to any text messages or phone calls requesting personal information. They say always know who you are talking to and only give that sensitive information to those entrusted with that information while you are in person with them.