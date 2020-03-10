Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office investigating propane tank explosion, fire

Deputies say at the time of the explosion, there were four people and pets inside the residence, but they were all able to get out safely.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — Several fire companies were called to a residence in Chautauqua County early Saturday morning for the report of a propane tank explosion.

Firefighters from Portland, Brocton and the Westfield Fire Departments were called to 7022 Webster Road Lot 18 in the Town of Portland just after 3:30 a.m. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says one side of the trailer started on fire due to the explosion.

Deputies say at the time of the explosion, there were four people and pets inside, but they were all able to get out safely. The fire was put out with damage sustained to one side of the residence.