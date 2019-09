NORTH HARMONY, NY-- A 66-year-old Warsaw man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Chautauqua County.

First responders were called to an accident on I-86 in the Town of North Harmony around 4am Wednesday.

The driver of one of the vehicles, Tommy L. Hyde, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants in the other vehicle were not hurt.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the accident.