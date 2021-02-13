Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office investigating deadly fire

Multiple fire crews were called to a house fire Saturday just after 5:30 a.m., at 9087 Old Route 20. Richard McCutcheon, 63, was found dead inside the home.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a deadly fire that happened early Saturday morning in the Town of Ripley.

Deputies say multiple fire crews were called to a house fire Saturday just after 5:30 a.m., at 9087 Old Route 20.

The Ripley Fire Department responded to the scene along with fire crews from Westfield, Sherman, Fuller Hose (Northeast PA) and Chautauqua County Emergency Services.

During the investigation, deputies say the homeowner was found dead inside the house. The homeowner was identified as Richard McCutcheon, 63.