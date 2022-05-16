Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office investigates fatal farm tractor accident

The driver of a pickup truck rear-ended a farm tractor on Allegany Road in the Town of Hanover Sunday afternoon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal accident involving a farm tractor over the weekend.

According to officials, it happened Sunday just before 3:40 p.m. on Alleghany Road in the Town of Hanover. A 2021 Ford Ranger pickup truck driven by a 75-year-old man was traveling southbound when it rear-ended a farm tractor.

The operator of the tractor, a 76-year-old from New Holland, was ejected and sustained serious injuries. He was taken to Brooks Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries and was released by medical personnel on the scene.