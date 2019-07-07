DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Two people from Dunkirk were arrested Sunday morning following an investigation by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say that Darren T. Huttenmaier, 25, and Autumn E. Becirovic, 22, both face charges of criminal possession of stolen property and false personation. Both also had felony warrants issued out of the Town of Hamburg.

Huttenmaier is also charged with burglary and criminal possession of hypodermic needles.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says both entered a building without permission and took property. After getting a search warrant, officials say they found a large amount of stolen property and hypodermic needles.

Huttenmaier was taken to Chautauqua County Jail for arraignment.

Becirovic will be arraigned at a later date.

