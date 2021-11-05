Chautauqua County K9 passes away

The 12-year-old K9 was suffering from recent health complications and a previous injury.

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — Thursday was a sad day for members of the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

K9 Drago, who served with the office from 2011 until 2018 was put to rest after suffering from some recent health complications in addition to a previous injury.

The 12-year-old was known for his remarkable tracking abilities resulting in the location of both criminals and innocents alike. He was handled and retired by his partner, Deputy Jason Beichner. Drago retired after suffering a training injury, which led to the amputation of one of his front legs.

In retirement, he continued to serve as a goodwill ambassador during K9 demonstrations and was always a favorite of adults and children who attended those events.