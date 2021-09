The discovery was made Sunday in a wooded area off of Woleben Road in the Town of Portland.

PORTLAND, N.Y. — An investigation into a report of possible human remains is underway in Chautauqua County.

The Sheriff's office says the discovery was made Sunday in a wooded area off of Woleben Rd. in the Town of Portland.

The Chautauqua County Forensic Investigation Team and the Mercyhurst Forensic Anthropology department are also involved.