MAYVILLE, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a new scam.

On Friday, the Sheriff's Office reported there is currently a scam where the caller identifies themselves as a Medicare employee offering an upgrade to your Medicare card.

The Sheriff's Office is reminding people to not respond to these calls and just hang up.