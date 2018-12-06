SOUTH DAYTON, NY-Students and staff at Pine Valley Central School can feel a little safer following the announcement that the Chautauqua Co. Sheriff's office will open a substation there.

Sheriff Joseph Gerace said the substation will be used by deputies for completing reports, interviews and other duties. In addition to using the office space, Gerace says their office will able to buy fuel from the district's existing system.

"I wish to thank School Superintendent Scott Payne and the Pine Valley Board of Education," said Sheriff Gerace. "This is a win-win agreement for the district and the Sheriff's office. It gives deputies a strategic location to work from and at the same time provides a law enforcement presence at the school."

© 2018 WGRZ