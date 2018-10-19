CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. - Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says that one of their deputies was injured after he was hit by another vehicle.

Sheriff's Office says Deputy Joseph Hallmark was driving a patrol car on Straight Road when another car hit him at the intersection with Center Road.

He was flown to ECMC where he should survive.

The other driver, Theona Szumigala, 26, of Fredonia, went to the hospital by ambulance with apparent non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

