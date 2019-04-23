MAYVILLE, N.Y. — The first rabid animal in Chautauqua County was confirmed on Tuesday. It's a raccoon.

Through a statement, the county's Environmental Health Unit said a youth turkey hunter was attacked Sunday near Open Meadows Road in the town of North Harmony.

The raccoon bit through the jacket of the youth, who was accompanied by his father and was wearing a heavy jacket. The raccoon bit through the jacket before the youth flung it away. The father then shot the raccoon.

“This incident should serve as a reminder to residents, particularly outdoor enthusiasts (hikers, hunters, etc.), that animal rabies is a serious public health concern and continues to be present in Chautauqua County," said Mark Stow, the County Director of Environmental Health Services.

“Raccoons are, by far, the animal most likely to be rabid in the state.”

The Environmental Health Unit urged residents to be aware of rabid animals, reminding them that prevention is the best defense.

