FREDONIA, N.Y. — Chautauqua County is mourning the loss of a local sports icon.

Donald Reinhoudt passed away Tuesday following a single-car crash in the Town of Pomfret.

Reinhoudt is originally from Brocton and won the "World's Strongest Man" title in 1979.

During his power lifting he career he broke several world records.

He was inducted into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame in 2005.