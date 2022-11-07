1 man in the hospital following crash Monday morning

Michael Lanphere, 28, was driving North on Route 380 around 7 a.m., when he drove into oncoming traffic, hitting a second driver head-on.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A Chautauqua County man is in the hospital after a car crash in the Town of Ellery Monday morning.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office say 28-year-old Michael Lanphere was driving north on Route 380 around 7 a.m., when he drove into oncoming traffic, hitting a second driver head-on.

Lanphere was seriously hurt in the crash and was flown from the scene. The other driver only suffered minor injuries and was released.