1 man in the hospital following crash Monday morning

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A Chautauqua County man is in the hospital after a car crash in the Town of Ellery Monday morning.
The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office say 28-year-old Michael Lanphere was driving north on Route 380 around 7 a.m., when he drove into oncoming traffic, hitting a second driver head-on.
Lanphere was seriously hurt in the crash and was flown from the scene. The other driver only suffered minor injuries and was released.
Currelty, the Sheriff’s Office does not know why Lanphere drove into oncoming traffic.