Chautauqua County man dies after tractor accident

FREDONIA, N.Y. — A Chautauqua County man died Saturday afternoon during an accident involving a tractor.
The accident happened around 3 p.m. Saturday on Lamberton Road in the Town of Pomfret. That's where 65-year-old Andrew V. Lawrence was attempting to pull a tractor out of the mud by using another tractor, which rolled over backwards.
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said Lawrence was declared dead at the scene, on his property.
The Fredonia Fire Department and the Chautauqua County Tech Rescue team assisted the sheriff's office.
RELATED VIDEO: