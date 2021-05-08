Chautauqua County man charged with assault after allegedly hitting person with frying pan

Patrick C. Parker, 23, was arrested for assault in the third degree, criminal mischief in the fourth degree and harassment in the second degree.

FORESTVILLE, N.Y. — A 23-year-old Chautauqua County man is facing several charges following an incident Wednesday at a residence in Forestville.

Deputies from the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office were called to a residence on Walnut Street just after 1:30 p.m. for reports of a disturbance.

According to deputies, Patrick C. Parker allegedly hit another person at the house with a frying pan and bowls. Another person tried to step in to help and was allegedly punched by Parker for trying to intervene.