Chautauqua County man arrested following police chase involving stolen vehicle

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — A Chautauqua County man is facing several charges following a police chase early Saturday morning.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle that had been reported stolen from the Town of Hanover was located just after 12:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Tim Horton's in Irving.

When deputies engaged the suspect, he allegedly fled in the vehicle, resulting in a police pursuit. Deputies say the pursuit ended in Cattaraugus County, and the suspect, Justin-Case Gozdziak, 25, was taken into police custody.

Gozdziak was taken to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office substation in Silver Creek for processing.