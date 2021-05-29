Chautauqua County man arrested following police chase involving stolen vehicle

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — A Chautauqua County man is facing several charges following a police chase early Saturday morning.
According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle that had been reported stolen from the Town of Hanover was located just after 12:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Tim Horton's in Irving.
When deputies engaged the suspect, he allegedly fled in the vehicle, resulting in a police pursuit. Deputies say the pursuit ended in Cattaraugus County, and the suspect, Justin-Case Gozdziak, 25, was taken into police custody.
Gozdziak was taken to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office substation in Silver Creek for processing.
Gozdziak has been charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree, unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree, speed in excess of 55 mph, failure to stop at stop sign, and driving to left of pavement markings.