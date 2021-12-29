Foster parents needed in Chautauqua County

Two information sessions will be held in January on becoming a foster parent.

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — Chautauqua County is looking for foster parents. The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services Home Finding Team put out a release on Wednesday asking for people to look into foster care if they had any interest.

“In Chautauqua County, there are approximately 100 children currently in foster care,” said Leanna Luka-Conley, deputy commissioner of Adult, Children, and Family Services. “Becoming a foster parent is a rewarding and challenging opportunity to change someone’s life. Children of all ages in our own communities are in need of ‘professional parents’ to give them a good, temporary home and a chance to succeed in life.”

Children from infancy through 18 years old are placed in the foster care system when they are removed from their home because they have been abused and/or neglected or because of other family problems that put them in danger. Children belong to any ethnicity or race and may be a part of a sibling group who need to remain together.

To answer questions for adults who are interested, two information sessions will be held on Jan. 13 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m on Zoom. People will learn about various foster care and adoption programs, as well as meet the Home Finding Team.