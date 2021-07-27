Chautauqua County IDA approves incentives for Silver Creek 'glamping' resort along Lake Erie

The new resort will be situated on the 3.6 acre former Hideaway Bay Restaurant site on Lake Erie and Walnut Creek.

SILVER CREEK, N.Y. — A 'high-end glamping and recreation resort' is one step closer to reality following a meeting Tuesday of the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency (CCIDA).

The CCIDA approved incentives for the Hideaway Bay Resort. The new resort will be situated on the 3.6 acre former Hideaway Bay Restaurant site on Lake Erie and Walnut Creek in Silver Creek.

The resort is expected to feature 10 waterfront cottages or 'glamping units' with high-end decor, private patio space and waterfront views. It will also include a 2-story event space designed to host weddings, retreats and other social occasions.

WNY native Kevin Cullen and his wife Christian, who live in Silver Creek, are two of the project owners and developers.

Cullen said, “We are excited to showcase the area’s natural beauty and leverage its recreational attributes to draw visitors and sports enthusiasts to the area. There really is something for everyone to do in this region and we are going to celebrate the variety of activities that are available here.”