Chautauqua County hosting virtual open house for those interested in becoming foster parents

The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services is asking anyone who enjoys working with kids to consider attending the free event.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — Chautauqua County is searching for those who may be interested in becoming foster parents.

On Thursday, January 14, the Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services Home Finding Team will host two open houses via Zoom to introduce people to the idea of becoming a foster parent. The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services is asking anyone who enjoys working with kids to consider attending the free event.

During the event, participants will be able to meet the Home Finding Team and learn about various foster care and adoption programs. The first session goes from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the second session goes from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Both sessions are open to the public; however, pre-registration is required.

“In Chautauqua County, there are approximately 100 children currently in foster care,” said Leanna Luka-Conley, deputy commissioner of Adult, Children, and Family Services. “Becoming a foster parent is a rewarding and challenging opportunity to change someone’s life. Children of all ages in our own communities are in need of 'professional parents' to give them a good, temporary home and a chance to succeed in life.”

The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services says foster care plays an important role in children's lives, temporarily providing a safe and nurturing home while parents are unable to care for their children.

Children are placed into foster homes when they've been removed from their own families due to abuse, negligence or family problems that endanger their safety. Children may belong to any ethnicity or race with ages ranging from infancy through 18-years-old. The health department says that some children may have special medical needs, physical or emotional needs, and may be part of a group of siblings who need to remain together.

Those who have questions about becoming a foster parent, or those would like to register for the virtual event, can email Sara Johnson at johnsons@co.chautauqua.ny.us.