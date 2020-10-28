Chautauqua County hosting free testing during lead poisoning prevention week

The Chautauqua County Lead Poisoning Prevention Team Risk Assessors will be testing household items for lead at two different locations.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services will be offering free drive-up or walk-up lead testing this week.

The first lead testing event is scheduled to take place Wednesday, October 28 at the Chautauqua Center in Jamestown. Pediatrics staff from the Chautauqua Center will be on hand at the event. They will be giving away face masks and will answer questions about the center’s new pediatrics services.

The second lead testing event will take place on Thursday, October 29 at Brooks Memorial Hospital in Dunkirk.

"Lead poisoning is preventable,” said Christine Schuyler, director of Chautauqua County Department of Health & Human Services. “The key is stopping children from coming into contact with old lead paint dust and products that contain lead. Every year, almost 100 children in this County are poisoned by old lead paint, and that is unacceptable.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics notes that products such as children’s toys, lunch boxes, cheap jewelry, zippers, and imported ceramics that may be contaminated are generally a minor source of lead intake for most children, but they can be the major source for an individual child. Lead exposure is cumulative, so all possible sources of lead should be eliminated.

If lead is found in any of the tested materials, staff will provide supplies to the owner of the property to provide guidance and supplies to safely remove the hazard.