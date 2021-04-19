Chautauqua County holding free rabies vaccine clinic in May

Pre-registration is required for anyone looking to attend the event. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

SHERMAN, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services is hosting a free drive-thru rabies pet vaccination clinic in May for dogs, cats and domesticated ferrets.

The clinic is scheduled to take place May 4 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Town of Sherman Highway Department located at 111 Mill Street in Sherman, NY.

Pre-registration is required for anyone looking to attend the event. Walk-ins will not be accepted. There are a limited number of spots available, so pet owners should register as soon as possible by clicking here.

Anyone who registers for the event, but cannot make their appointment is asked to notify the Chautauqua County Department of Health. You can cancel your appointment by either calling the county health department at (716) 753-4481 or via the confirmation email that was sent after registering.

Vaccinations will be provided free of charge for all dogs, cats, and domesticated ferrets, three months of age and older. New York State public health law requires dogs, cats, and ferrets over the age of four months be vaccinated against rabies.

Pet owners are asked to bring their pet's previous rabies vaccination certificate for each animal.

Those attending the drive-thru vaccine clinic must wear a mask and remain in the vehicle. All dogs must be on a leash, and all cats must be in a carrier. Small dogs may also be in a carrier. The county health department says animal handlers will transport the animals from the vehicle to the veterinarian to receive the vaccine.