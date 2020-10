Incident took place Friday afternoon, Octobr 16, about 12:30 in the 300 block of Willard St.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Health Department needs help finding a dog involved in a biting incident.

Officials say the incident happened Friday, October 16 around 12:35 p.m. in the 300 block of Willard St.

The department needs to verify that the dog involved is up-to-date on its rabies vaccination.