MAYVILLE, N.Y. — Chautauqua County emergency officials are keeping a watchful eye on Lake Erie as its water level continues to rise.

John Griffith, Director of Emergency Services, says the lake is 30 inches above the long-term average level for May.

"Individuals using Lake Erie should be aware of the high water levels and the possibility of limited beach and docking areas in some locations due to the high water," said Griffith. "It is also critical that swimmers be careful as water depths much different than normal and shore undercurrents can be especially dangerous close to the lake cliffs."

With help from the NYS Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, the Chautauqua County Office of Emergency Services has moved 10,000 unfilled sandbags to the county as a precaution, along with a sandbag filling machine.

With Memorial Day weekend and the beginning of the summer season upon us, residents and visitors should be aware of high water levels while still enjoying all of the great activities in and around Lake Erie," said Chautauqua County Executive George Borrello. "I thank our partners at the state for their assistance in emergency preparedness and also our federal partners, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, for monitoring the situation."