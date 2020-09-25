Chautauqua County crash claims life of elderly woman

SHERIDAN, N.Y. — An elderly woman is dead following an accident Thursday afternoon in the Chautauqua County Town of Sheridan.
Deputies say the woman was east on South Roberts Rd. when she ran a stop sign shortly after 2 p.m.. A tanker truck carrying liquid propane was heading north on Center Rd. and the driver told deputies he was unable to avoid a hitting the woman's car.
The victim was airlifted to Hamot Medical Center in Erie, PA where she later died. Her identity and that of the truck driver are not being released at this time.