Chautauqua County crash claims life of elderly woman

Accident happened Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Center Road and South Roberts Road in the Town of Sheridan.

SHERIDAN, N.Y. — An elderly woman is dead following an accident Thursday afternoon in the Chautauqua County Town of Sheridan.

Deputies say the woman was east on South Roberts Rd. when she ran a stop sign shortly after 2 p.m.. A tanker truck carrying liquid propane was heading north on Center Rd. and the driver told deputies he was unable to avoid a hitting the woman's car.