Chautauqua County car crash kills 1, sends 3 to hospital

Carol Boyer, 65, of Jamestown, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

BUSTI, N.Y. — On Friday, a car accident involving a deer near the state border killed one woman and sent one man and two children to the hospital.

Police say the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Busti-Sugar Grove Road, in Busti, near the Pennsylvania border.

Joseph Wisnewski, 51, of Jamestown, was driving south when a deer ran out in front of his car. He swerved to avoid the deer, and then went off the east side of the road. The car hit a tree head on.

Wisnewski had to be extracted from the vehicle. Wisnewski, along with two children who were riding in the back seat, were all taken to UPMC Hospital by ambulance.

Police say the children, a 13-year-old boy and a 2-year-old boy, had minor injuries.