Chautauqua County accident leads to DWI arrest

SHERMAN, N.Y. — A 57-year-old woman was arrested for DWI when state troopers responded to an accident on a closed portion of Route 394 in Kennedy.

The woman's car had gone through barriers on a closed portion of Route 394, causing damage. Christine Peterson, 57, of Frewsburg was intoxicated while behind the wheel, according to police.

State Police arrested Peterson for driving while intoxicated and took her to UPMC Hospital in Jamestown. While there, she refused to provide a blood sample. She was not injured in the accident, according to state police.

After the hospital, she was taken to the State Police office in Jamestown, where she was processed, issued tickets and released.