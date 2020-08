The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred nearby a fishing pond in the area of Bennett Road on Sunday, August 23 around 1:50 p.m.

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Officials in Chautauqua County are investigating an unattended death that occurred at a nearby a fishing pond in the Town of Dunkirk.

Cristobal Navarro, 47, of Dunkirk, New York was located and pronounced deceased at the scene.