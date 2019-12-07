ELLINGTON, N.Y. — Troopers are working to find out what caused a Chautauqua man to drift across the center lane of Rt. 83 in the Town of Ellington overnight.

The driver of a NOCO tanker truck said he was heading north shortly after 1:30 a.m. when he noticed a southbound Jeep Grand Cherokee with its high beams on start to drift and ultimately cross the center line.

The driver of the tanker told troopers he tried to take evasive action, but was not able to avoid a collision. The impact of the crash sent the tanker into a ditch where it landed on its side.

The driver of the jeep, 22-year-old Ramon Spunaugle, of Conewango Valley, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tanker managed to get out of the rig on his own.

Members of the Chautauqua County HazMat team and the NYS Department of Conservation, as well as officials from NOCO were called in to deal with leaking fuel from the tanker.

The New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit also responded to the accident scene.

Spunaugle's body was taken to ECMC in Buffalo for an autopsy.

NYSP