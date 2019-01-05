SHERMAN, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says new owners of a piece of property in the Town of Sherman made a disturbing discovery while surveying the land last month. Looking inside an unattended chicken coop, they found 14 dead chickens inside that appeared to be locked in cages with no way out.

An investigation led deputies to the previous owner James Linger, 43, of Sherman. He was issued an appearance ticket for overdriving/torturing an animal and failure to provide sustenance.

He's set to answer the charges in Town of Sherman Court at a later date.