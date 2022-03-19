Charter School Fair in Buffalo today

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you've been wondering if a charter school might be a good fit for you child, today would be a good day to find out.
Enroll Buffalo Charters, in partnership with area public charter schools, are hosting a Charter School Fair from 1-4 PM. The event will be held at the 3 Buffalo Girls Event Center at 2464 Main St. in Buffalo.
Representatives from each of Buffalo's public K-12 charter schools will be on hand to provide information and answer questions.
Families will also have the option to apply directly to the charter school of their choice.
Sponsors of the event include: Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of WNY, Univera Healthcare, Kaleida Health and Wegmans.