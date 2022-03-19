Charter School Fair in Buffalo today

Enroll Buffalo Charters partnering with area's public charter schools to host the event from 1-4 PM at 2464 Main St. in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you've been wondering if a charter school might be a good fit for you child, today would be a good day to find out.

Enroll Buffalo Charters, in partnership with area public charter schools, are hosting a Charter School Fair from 1-4 PM. The event will be held at the 3 Buffalo Girls Event Center at 2464 Main St. in Buffalo.

Representatives from each of Buffalo's public K-12 charter schools will be on hand to provide information and answer questions.

Families will also have the option to apply directly to the charter school of their choice.