Basketball tournament helps Liggans family after fatal fire

The event was sponsored by Luxor and Brothers restaurants. It was put together in less than a week with players from the area.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A charity basketball tournament called "Battle of the Businesses" was held on Saturday afternoon to benefit the Liggans family, who lost five children in a New Year's Eve fire.

The organizer, Robert Cornelius, said he was moved to help while the children's grandmother, Lisa Liggans, remains hospitalized.

"Buffalo should be just like the Bills Mafia," Cornelius said. "We should step up when we see a tragedy in our community. I always say no one is going to take care of us like us, so I feel like it's my duty. Buffalo had a rough year, 2022 was a rough year for my city."

Buffalo Fire officials say the fire was accidental.

All proceeds from the event will help the family with funeral expenses, and to find new housing for the surviving four adults and infant.

Pastor Duane Price of Cornerstone Church Ministries has been leading the effort to help the family. The Liggans family pastor is trying to help the family heal, but also get the items they need.

Along with a GoFundMe, he opened up his church to collect items, and on Saturday, many people were coming in to give what they could.