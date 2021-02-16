Charitable giving up at most local colleges, roughly flat nationwide

Despite Covid-19, fundraising was nearly equal nationwide in 2020 to the year prior — and it was up at many Buffalo-area institutions.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Findings on charitable giving to colleges and universities showed that, despite Covid-19 destroying the finances of many families, fundraising was nearly equal nationwide in 2020 to the year prior — and it was up at many Buffalo-area institutions.

The Voluntary Support of Education survey, released by the Council for Advancement and Support of Education, found that giving to institutions that supplied data totaled $49.5 billion last year, nearly matching 2019's total of $49.6 billion. But giving went up at about 49% of institutions nationwide.