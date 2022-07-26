Charitable efforts bring funding to assist Ukrainian refugees resettle in WNY

It's a different approach than the traditional refugee programs of the federal government, it requires a qualified sponsor to help cover financial needs.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An effort to provide a pathway for Ukrainians displaced by war in their homeland to find safe haven here in Western New York is now getting a boost from charitable sources.

As the Russian war on Ukraine has dragged on since February, the world has been staggered by the refugee crisis affecting up to what some humanitarian aid relief organizations estimate to be 10 million Ukrainians.

As we told you back in May, the Biden Administration agreed to accept up to 100,000 Ukrainians under the Uniting for Ukraine program which bypassed traditional refugee resettlement programs to offer quicker admittance from those in the war-ravaged region. But a US citizen sponsor is needed to help cover their finances and other needs for at least two years until they can return to a stabilized, secure Ukraine.

Now Jewish Family Services of Western New York, partnering with the Jewish Federations Of North America, the private Shapiro Foundation, other agencies, and a local anonymous donor came together to raise $250,000 to help such efforts and set up what is called sponsorship circles of people to provide even more assistance. It will also pay for a counselor to help those newcomers adjust to life here in the Buffalo - Niagara Falls area.

Jewish Family Services CEO Dr. Molly Carr says, "The integration process is a challenging one. And volunteers who join sponsorship circles will be able to assist with social support, financial support, and volunteer engagement. These sponsorship circles are going to be critical in supporting and assisting US sponsors to bring humanitarian - bring Ukrainians here on humanitarian parole."

When the Uniting for Ukraine program was first announced in late April, some questioned if a two-year temporary resettlement program would work. It was basically a different approach than the traditional refugee programs of the federal government in that it requires a qualified sponsor to help cover the financial needs and other forms of support for these displaced individuals. Refugee resettlement programs like Jewish Family Services were prevented from providing direct assistance.

Some also say a federal right-to-work authorization policy can keep them from seeking jobs for months.

But Carr says there have been improvements in the plan from Washington and she feels it may be extended beyond the original two-year limit especially if the war continues in Ukraine.

Carr says about 200 Ukrainians have already arrived here in Erie and Niagara counties and she projects another 200 will apply for admission under the Uniting for Ukraine program. Carr notes a similar federal program last year brought about 650 refugees from Afghanistan to this area after the 2021 US withdrawal.