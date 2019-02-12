BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say charges are pending against a 16-year-old student after a claim that a gun was left outside International Prep School at Grover Cleveland Monday afternoon.

School district officials say the school on the city's West Side was put on lockdown shortly after 2:30 based on a verbal threat made by the student.

A search, including a police K-9 officer, took place and the situation was cleared shortly after 3 P.M. Dismissal was delayed 15 minutes by the incident.

In a statement, the district commended students and staff saying district procedures were followed in an 'orderly and efficient manor, assuring their safety at all times'.