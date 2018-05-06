BUFFALO, N.Y. - A teenager charged with felonies, including a hate crime for smashing a church statue on the east side, will no longer face prosecution.

Kalil Colbert, 18, will be evaluated for 90 days at the Buffalo Psychiatric Center, according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn. Flynn said Colbert underwent a forensic evaluation and was "incompetent."

The results of the examination forced the D.A. to make a decision. He could either stick with the felony charges or reduce it to a misdemeanor and ask the judge to commit the teen to an institution. As a result the charges would be dismissed automatically by law. Flynn opted to have the charges dropped, even though he said the evidence against the teen was overwhelming.

Rev. Michael Burzynski of St. John Kanty Church on Broadway is OK with how this case ended. "Even though the charges are dismissed he's committed to a mental institution which is probably for the best. We're not into punishment but we would rather he wasn't going to harm himself or anyone else in the community."

The statue of Mary that was smashed now sits inside a garage on the church property. Rev. Burzynski promises that the statute is going to be replaced and illuminated bigger than ever.

While Rev. Burzynski would like to one day meet the teen, he hopes he recovers and never does this act of vandalism again.

