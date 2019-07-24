BUFFALO, N.Y. — All charges have been dropped for nine people who were arrested at an impromptu protest on July 11.

The protest took over Delaware Avenue and Chippewa Street, shutting down and rerouting traffic for several hours. The protest was part of a national effort to bring awareness to the unfair conditions at the detention camps on the U.S. southern border.

Police warned protesters over a loudspeaker that they had five minutes to leave the area, but nine people refused.

“We engaged in the very American act of civil disobedience as a means of raising the profile of and bringing urgency to an appalling issue,” said Rachel Ablow, one of the protest organizers. “As an American Jew, and as a parent of young children, I feel that I have no choice but to speak out against state-sponsored child abuse.

"If what is happening in the border camps were happening in any of our homes, we would be put in jail. The mistreatment of children and families is unlawful and immoral, and we will not rest until the camps are closed for good.”

The protesters appeared in Buffalo City Court on Wednesday for civil disobedience, where Judge Amy Martoche dropped unlawful assembly charges against them.

Their disorderly conduct charges will be dropped as well — as long as they aren't arrested for the next 30 days.

