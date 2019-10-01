A meeting was held Wednesday night to discuss the proposed law enforcement changes in Buffalo's A-district. The A-district includes all of South Buffalo, as well as parts of the Lovejoy and Fillmore neighborhoods.

The Buffalo Police Department was looking to remove a captain from the district, as well as move certain detectives to day shifts.

South District Councilman Chris Scanlon expressed his concerns with such changes given the issues the neighborhood is currently facing. He says, "to remove detectives from both a homicide and narcotics squad does seem counter-intuitive."

After conversations with Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood, Scanlon says that the police department has agreed to not remove the captain from the district. The detective issue, however, is going to arbitration and will be decided on in April.