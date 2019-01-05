LOCKPORT, N.Y. — In an effort to ensure its future, Eastern Niagara Hospital Wednesday announced a number of changes affecting patients, staff and the community at large.

The plan includes:

Planning for the emergency room expansion project

Seeking state grants for debt relief and IT implementation

Investing in UBMD Emergency Medicine

Investing in Great Lakes Medical Imaging

Discontinuing maternity services at ENH’s Lockport site

Discontinuing dialysis, radiology services, and Express Care at the Newfane site

Continuing family medicine clinic at 475 Transit Street

Achieving and maintaining DNV-GL accreditation to further the quality of care throughout the hospital system.

"The Board of Directors understands that transitions like these are very difficult," said Rocco Surace, Chairman of ENH's Board of Directors. "These decisions were not made easily or without extensive analysis and reflection. As a smaller community hospital, ENH must take these necessary steps and be proactive to secure our future. We are committed to serve the community for the long term. This new service model and transition of care is what is needed to position our Hospital for the future."

Over the past two decades, births at ENH have declined by almost 40%. After June 30, obstetrical care will transfer to either Millard Fillmore Suburban or John R. Oishei Children's Hospital.

The hospital's statement goes on to say it can no longer maintain services with low volume or those that incur extensive losses on an ongoing basis. The changes being made will result in a $2.1 million savings and affect approximately 33 full-time employees.

"We acknowledge that these modifications are difficult, and will impact a number of patients, staff, and physicians," added Anne McCaffrey, the President and CEO of ENH. " However, it's our responsibility and duty to rectify this situation and strategically re-model the services we offer in order to remain viable for the future. By making these changes now, we will be addressing the future of ENH and put our resources into the services that are sustainable for the community.